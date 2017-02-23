More Iowa Entries in 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

This is the third year in a row that NPR has invited unsigned musicians to enter the Tiny Desk Contest. Currently, the judges are watching the submitted videos in search of the next great undiscovered artist to play at the Tiny Desk Concert in Washington, D.C., and tour the U.S. with NPR and sponsor Lagunitas.

This year, Iowa is represented by 40 artists and bands that submitted YouTube videos of original songs. As you would expect, the impressive entries from Iowa represent a wide variety of musical styles. We are posting the Iowa entries as we lead up to the selection of the winner. You can see more Iowa entries by clicking on the B-Side link at the end of this post. Here are ten more videos submitted by you and your neighbors. We'll post another batch tomorrow! The winner will be announced February 28th!

Elizabeth Moen- "Tell me When"

Collidescope- "Dodo Bird"

Jennifer Danielson- "Movin' Up In The World"

Steve Couch- "Caffeine"

Scott Cornwell- "Tree of Heaven"

Asher Brown- "Brother In The Sky"

Joel Monroe- "Black Cat Blues"

Tom Murphy- "Dance By The River"

Patrick Daugherty- "The People, All The People"

Paulina E.- "Twilight Zone"