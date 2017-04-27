More Than 100 Sites Around Iowa Are Holding Perscription Drug Dropoffs

By 21 minutes ago
  • The Elkader Opera House is one of more than 100 prescription drug drop sites for Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
    The Elkader Opera House is one of more than 100 prescription drug drop sites for Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
    WIKICOMMONS / Kevin Schuchmann

Iowans are being encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets this Saturday by taking unwanted and expired medications to more than 100 disposal sites.

The free and anonymous service is provided couple times a year, as part of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The aim is to prevent theft and pill abuse, especially in light of the opioid epidemic. 

"Studies are showing that the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, and that includes the home medicine cabinet," says Sarah Boblenz of the DEA's Des Moines office. "You might not think it could happen, but it could happen."

Most of the Iowa drop-off sites are located at grocery stores, pharmacies and government buildings. The Elkader Opera House is also participating.

Only pills and patches will be accepted. That means no liquids, needles or sharps.

Flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash poses potential health hazards and environmental concerns. The DEA incinerates all collected materials. 

Tags: 
drug use & abuse
news

Related Content

DHS: Kids Harmed by Opioid Epidemic

By Feb 24, 2017
ep_jhu/flickr

Iowa’s laws on drug-endangered children would be updated to address the state’s opioid epidemic under legislation the House and Senate are considering.  

Authorities say more kids are being affected by their caregivers’ abuse of painkillers.  

Currently, Iowa’s child protection policies focus heavily on methamphetamine, its manufacture, distribution, and use.    

Why is the Opioid Epidemic Hitting Rural America Particularly Hard?

By Jan 3, 2017
Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media

A doctor handed Melissa Morris her first opioid prescription when she was 20 years-old. She had a cesarean section to deliver her daughter, and to relieve post-surgical pain her doctor sent her home with Percocet. On an empty stomach, she took one pill and laid down on her bed.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my god. Is this legal? How can this feel so good?’” Morris recalls.

GOP Bill Addresses Prescription Painkiller Abuse; Democrats Want Tougher Bill

By Mar 28, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

Legislation to address Iowa’s deadly opioid epidemic passed the Iowa House today by a wide margin, but lawmakers turned down a Democratic amendment to make it harder to fraudulently acquire prescription painkillers.   

The bill will require all doctors to register with the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.  

Iowa Attorney General Urges President, Congress to Maintain Funding for Drug Treatment

By Apr 24, 2017
tom miller
Joyce Russell/IPR

Iowa’s attorney general is joining colleagues from several other states in urging the president and congressional leaders to maintain funding for drug treatment in their effort to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). 

The 20 attorneys general say changes to certain ACA provisions could eliminate billions of dollars of funding for drug treatment in the midst of an opioid epidemic.