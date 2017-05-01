Midwestern Legislatures Seeing Uptick in GOP Control

Listen to the entire show - River to River

The 2017 Iowa legislative session was historic in the sense that Republicans held a state government trifecta for the first time in 20 years, and the session carried some major themes including labor issues and family planning services.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with statehouse reporters across the Midwest to see what plans and proposals are being considered in their neck of the woods.

Guests this hour include: Shawn Johnson, Capitol Bureau Chief for Wisconsin Public Radio; Fred Knapp, reporter with NET in Nebraska; Brandon Smith, Statehouse Bureau Chief for Indiana Public Broadcasting; Brian Bakst, political reporter for Minnesota Public Radio; Brian Mackey, state government and politics reporter for Illinois Public Radio.