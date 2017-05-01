Related Program: 
River to River

Midwestern Legislatures Seeing Uptick in GOP Control

    Barry Dale Gilfry / Flickr

The 2017 Iowa legislative session was historic in the sense that Republicans held a state government trifecta for the first time in 20 years, and the session carried some major themes including labor issues and family planning services.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with statehouse reporters across the Midwest to see what plans and proposals are being considered in their neck of the woods. 

Guests this hour include: Shawn Johnson, Capitol Bureau Chief for Wisconsin Public Radio; Fred Knapp, reporter with NET in Nebraska; Brandon Smith, Statehouse Bureau Chief for Indiana Public Broadcasting; Brian Bakst, political reporter for Minnesota Public Radio; Brian Mackey, state government and politics reporter for Illinois Public Radio.

100 Days: A Valid Marker to Judge a New President?

By & Apr 28, 2017
Gage Skidmore

On this special "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River, Iowa Public Radio's Ben Kieffer co-hosts a discussion with Gazette opinion page editor Jennifer Hemmingsen.

Thursday evening, they gathered at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids to talk politics with columnists Lynda Waddington and Todd Dorman, as well as political reporter James Lynch of The Gazette. They discussed President Donald Trump’s first one-hundred days, as well as the main takeaways of the 2017 Iowa legislative session.

Abortion-Access Advocacy Organization Urges Branstad To Veto Legislation

By Apr 28, 2017

The abortion-access advocacy organization NARAL Pro-Choice America is urging Gov. Terry Branstad to veto legislation it says threatens women's health and plays politics with women's lives.

Senate File 147 requires women to wait three days before receiving an abortion and have an ultrasound before the procedure. It also bans abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy. 

"There is still time for the governor to do the right thing," says NARAL's James Owens. "This bill introduced ideology into the doctor’s room and tries to shame women away from accessing basic healthcare." 

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome - In Conclusion (4/26/2017)

By Apr 26, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

The first half of the 87th General Assembly ends Saturday morning, April 22nd, at 7:15. The chambers are mostly silent as amendments and budget bills are finalized in committees. In the middle of the night, House leaders give their sine die speeches a few hours before adjournment. By daybreak, debate begins for the last bills of the session. One expands medical marijuana and the other is the standing appropriations budget bill.