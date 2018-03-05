MidAmerican Energy Will Phase Out Coal Ash Ponds

By 6 hours ago

Iowa’s largest utility is doing away with its coal ash ponds. Instead of putting the toxic dust in wet pits, the MidAmerican Energy Company will put it in sealed landfills, or recycle it. 

Credit Kym Farnik via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/cypheroz/

The changes come after the rollout of an Obama-era rule that set new requirements for how power plants should get rid of the ash, which contains lead and arsenic and has been linked to cancer, kidney disease and other conditions.

Jerry Schnoor is an environmental engineer at the University of Iowa. He says the industry is phasing out the ponds because they’re more likely to allow the dust to leak into the groundwater.

“There won’t be any new ponds of these disposals. And the existing ones, the trend is to take care of the existing ones, likely for the same reasons MidAmerican is doing it: to take care of future liability and problems,” Schnoor said.

The change comes after two costly coal ash spills in recent years. The Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston spill in 2008 sent approximately 4.1 million cubic meters of ash sludge into the Emory and Clinch River System. In 2014, coal ash from a Duke Energy plant leaked into North Carolina's Dan River, which is a source of drinking water for residents in North Carolina and Virginia. 

But the potential impacts of coal ash aren't always that obvious. Schnoor says over time the toxins can seep into the environment. But he says properly-lined dry landfills can contain the material better than the wet slurries can.

“If they’re not lined, it’s easier for the leachate, these metals that we talked about and metalloids, to impact to the groundwater, to leach into the groundwater,” Schnoor said.

He says the changes are a step towards preserving Iowa's water quality.

MidAmerican Energy has begun phasing out ash pond deposits at its plants and says it will continue to recycle as much of the material as it can, using it for concrete. The company will put the rest of the ash in lined landfills by this August.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the state has 27 coal ash ponds.

Tags: 
news

Related Content

Reynolds Praises Foxhoven Performance, Predicts Confirmation

By 7 hours ago
John Pemble/IPR

A key member of the Kim Reynolds administration faces a confirmation vote in the Iowa Senate, and at least one Democrat says it is not a done deal.   

Jerry Foxhoven has directed the Department of Human Services since June, while complaints have continued to pour in about Iowa’s new privatized Medicaid system, including denial of care for patients, and delayed payments to doctors and hospitals.      

At her weekly news conference, Gov. Reynolds said Foxhoven has done a great job in his short time in office.

Changes at Iowa Agriculture Department: Naig Sworn In, Northey Moving on to USDA

By 8 hours ago
Amy Mayer / IPR

Iowa has a new secretary of agriculture and will be sending one of its own to Washington, D.C.

Former Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig took the oath of office as secretary in a ceremony at the Iowa Supreme Court Monday afternoon. Naig will finish the rest of Bill Northey’s third term.

Northey resigned from the job earlier Monday, after the U.S. Senate confirmed him last week to be an Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Recent Bills Passed in the Senate Look Unlikely

By & 12 hours ago
John Pemble / IPR file

IPR's Morning Edition Host Clay Masters checks in with Statehouse Correspondent Joyce Russell to talk about what's happened in the legislature and what to expect in the week ahead. 

Under the Golden Dome: Tax Breaks, Backfills, & Prescription Monitoring 3/2/2018

By Mar 2, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jerry Foxhoven as the director of the Department of Human Resources in June.  All of the governor's appointments must be confirmed by the Senate.  These appointments first must pass a Senate committee, and when Foxhoven's appointment came up for a vote all Democrats voted against.  It passed the committee, but to be confirmed Foxhoven must be voted by two-thirds of the full Senate body.  They'll probably vote sometime in April. 

U.S. Seeking Early Public Guidance On Dietary Guidelines

By editor Mar 2, 2018

New U.S. dietary recommendations are in the works. And for the first time in 30 years, the federal government is seeking public comment about what belongs on the plate.

“This is fabulous because we have so many experts in the field of nutrition and diet and health and I think they can all weigh in to suggest questions what needs to be addressed,” says Joan Salge Blake, a clinical associate professor of nutrition at Boston University.