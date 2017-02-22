Medical Marijuana Bill Advances; Similar Bill Failed Last Year

By 38 minutes ago
  • Sally Gaer of West Des Moines and Marie La France of Des Moines. Gaer's daughter Margaret and La France's son Quincy suffer from epilepsy. Both have been active advocating for medical marijuana in Iowa
    Sally Gaer of West Des Moines and Marie La France of Des Moines. Gaer's daughter Margaret and La France's son Quincy suffer from epilepsy. Both have been active advocating for medical marijuana in Iowa
    Joyce Russell/IPR

Patients and their advocates made a return trip to the Iowa Capitol Wednesday, arguing once again for the legalization of medical marijuana in Iowa. 

A new bill is under consideration in the House to regulate the growing, manufacturing, and distribution  of cannabis oil.  

This is a working vehicle. -Rep. Jared Klein

Earlier legislation is about to expire.   It allows epilepsy patients to travel out of state to acquire the drug, which has created numerous obstacles.  

Activists want the greater access that would come with growing and distributing it here.   

Multiple sclerosis patient Karrie Anderson of Grimes has tried six different drugs in six years.

“I want to stop taking gabapentin, I want to stop taking baclofen,” Grimes said. 

Iowa patients have had good results from using cannabis oil acquired out of state or online.

Grimes describes taking medical marijuana acquired during a trip to Colorado.

“It was a hard choice for me,” she said, saying she has never used illegal recreational drugs.   “I can tell you the first time I took it I slept through the night for the first time in six and a half years.” 

Sally Gaer was one of the activists behind the passage of Iowa’s current medical marijuana law.   Her daughter Margaret who has epilepsy has also benefited from medical cannabis.

“Her seizures have decreased and her weight has dropped by 30 pounds,” Gaer said.  “Her alertness has increased and she sleeps all night.”

All three members of a bipartisan panel signed off on the bill, but the chairman implied changes are likely.

“This is a working vehicle,” said Rep. Jared Klein (R-Keota).    “This is not a set in stone thing.”

The bill's first draft calls on the University of Iowa's School of Medicine to recommend a list of debilitating medical conditions for which cannabis oil could be prescribed and the legislature would have to approve the list.

Rep. Clel Baudler (R-Greenfield), author of House Study Bill 132
Credit Joyce Russell/IPR

Most lobbying groups are calling themselves undecided on the bill.  The Iowa Medical Society opposes it.  

“We would ask that you continue to keep the protections in law for prescribers so they don't have a duty to prescribe if they don’t feel comfortable doing so,” said the medical group’s lobbyist Dennis Tibben.

A bill to legalize the manufacture and distribution of medical marijuana in Iowa earlier passed the then Democratic-controlled Iowa Senate but failed to pass  the House.

Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia now have medical marijuana programs.   

Tags: 
2017 Legislative Session
news

Related Content

Tearful Reaction to Marijuana Vote

By Apr 26, 2016
Joyce Russell/IPR

Activists held a news conference at the statehouse today, visibly shaken by Monday night’s defeat in the House of a medical marijuana bill.  

Backers of medical marijuana say they are still hoping lawmakers will approve a bill legalizing its production and distribution in Iowa so patients don’t have to travel to other states. 

Parents of epileptic children including, Sally Gaer of West Des Moines, say the legislative session is not over yet.

”There is a way to fix this and I implore the house to continue to fight,” Gaer said. 

Senate Approves Medical Marijuana but House Will Not

By Joyce Russell Apr 15, 2015
Scott Beale/flickr

On a mostly party-line vote, by a slim majority, the Iowa Senate today approved a bill to authorize the production and dispensing of marijuana in Iowa for medical use.  

The bill goes now to the House, where leaders say it will not be taken up this year.  

The bill would authorize a highly regulated program to provide marijuana for medical conditions for which traditional pharmaceuticals have failed.   

Democrat Steve Sodders, a  Marshall County deputy sheriff, says a few years ago he would not have voted for  medical marijuana.   