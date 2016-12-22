Medicaid Privatization Opponent Questions The Program's Viability

Opponents of the privatization of Iowa’s Medicaid system say recent revelations show the program should not be run by for-profit companies. A Des Moines Register report this week revealed the three companies in charge of Iowa Medicaid say they are facing dramatic losses.

When private companies took over Iowa’s Medicaid system in April, many wondered if they could make a profit. The companies claimed profits would come as a result of better management, but now they say underfunding is threatening the program’s stability and that state payments are insufficient.

In October,  the state agreed to pay the three managed care organizations an additional $33.2 million, citing unexpected increases in pharmaceutical costs. Due to matching federal funding, it boosted the entire rate increase to $127.7 million. 

But the Register's report showed the companies are saying this increase is not enough. 

"I'm hopeful the companies will continue to be involved, but I think there's a definite risk that one or more might pull out," says State Sen. Joe Bolkom of Iowa City, a vocal opponent of privatization. "It might be time to have a conversation about transitioning back to the way we used to do it."

Governor Terry Branstad says Medicaid privatization will still save Iowa more than $100 million in the next budget. 

Related Content

Private Healthcare Companies Fall Short on Contract Requirements, Financial Losses Continue

By Dec 14, 2016
All three of the for-profit healthcare companies that have been managing Iowa’s Medicaid system are falling short of a contract requirement intended to protect segments of the Medicaid population from having to travel out-of-county for services. 

Iowa Paying An Additional $33 Million For Medicaid Management

By Oct 31, 2016
The State of Iowa is increasing the amount of money it pays to the three private companies managing Iowa’s Medicaid system by $33.2 million. Gov. Terry Branstad says the increase is largely due to pharmaceutical costs, which are higher than anticipated since April when the state privatized its Medicaid system.

"We're dealing with healthcare costs," says Branstad. "It's not something that's going to be perfect." 

Medicaid Privatization Starts Today

By Apr 1, 2016
At midnight this morning, Iowa's Medicaid system transitioned into the hands of three for-profit corporations. Gov. Terry Branstad says the move will contain costs, but critics say privatization leaves many patients without services. 

At the McDonough home in Cedar Rapids, shower day for seven-year-old Carson can be tricky.  That's because he breathes through a tracheal tube.

Iowa Insurance Commissioner: Don't Repeal ACA Without a Plan to Replace It

By & Dec 13, 2016
Iowa’s Insurance Commissioner Nick Gerhart is stepping down on the 23rd of this month. He’s served as state insurance commissioner since February 2013, overseeing the state’s Medicaid transition, as well as the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. During this River to River interview, he talks with host Ben Kieffer. 

Gerhart says that policy makers need to step back and take a look at the entire healthcare ecosystem, not just the insurance piece. 