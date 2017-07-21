Making the Most Out of Your Farmers Market Visit

Hear the full show.

Rising in popularity over the years, a trip to the local farmers’ market has become a staple outing for summers in Iowa. If the “buy fresh, buy local” shopping experience interests you, there are some tips to ensure your visit is worth your while. Iowa State University Specialist in Value Added Agriculture Linda Naeve suggests bringing a cooler with a freezer pack in if you have a long distance to drive, bringing reusable grocery bags, and not bringing your dog unless it’s a service animal.

Naeve says farmers markets are a great way to support Iowa farmers and the National Farmers Market Week offers a great opportunity to recognize and support one of the 8,600 markets across the country.

“The first full week in August that they recognize farmers markets as being important to the local flavor, the rural economy, and it plays a key role in helping low-income women, infants, children, and seniors participate in many programs because farmers markets do accept these programs.”

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe is joined by Naeve, ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron, and DNR District Forrester Mark Vitosh. They discuss ways to get the most out of your trip to the farmers market and take gardening questions from listeners.