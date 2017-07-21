Related Program: 
Making the Most Out of Your Farmers Market Visit

By & Chelsea Hoye 34 minutes ago
    Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market
Rising in popularity over the years, a trip to the local farmers’ market has become a staple outing for summers in Iowa. If the “buy fresh, buy local” shopping experience interests you, there are some tips to ensure your visit is worth your while. Iowa State University Specialist in Value Added Agriculture Linda Naeve suggests bringing a cooler with a freezer pack in if you have a long distance to drive, bringing reusable grocery bags, and not bringing your dog unless it’s a service animal.

Naeve says farmers markets are a great way to support Iowa farmers and the National Farmers Market Week offers a great opportunity to recognize and support one of the 8,600 markets across the country.

“The first full week in August that they recognize farmers markets as being important to the local flavor, the rural economy, and it plays a key role in helping low-income women, infants, children, and seniors participate in many programs because farmers markets do accept these programs.”

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe is joined by Naeve, ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron, and DNR District Forrester Mark Vitosh. They discuss ways to get the most out of your trip to the farmers market and take gardening questions from listeners. 

Demonstration Gardens Offer Ideas for Iowans

If you’re having trouble getting something to grow or just looking to gather new planting ideas for your garden, Iowa State University’s Extension and Outreach is a great local resource. This summer they are offering six opportunities across the state for Iowans to learn about gardening techniques and to ask questions about the plants in their gardens.

No Easy Solution for Japanese Beetles

The Japanese beetle has reached its peak population in places across Iowa. While some areas of the state have not seen the beetle’s appearance at all, isolated spots have seen early spurts of incredibly high numbers. Professor and Iowa State University Extension Entomologist Donald Lewis says that typically it’s toward the end of June that Japanese beetles emerge over a 3-4 week period. This year though, it seems they have all appeared at once.

Choosing and Preserving Edible Flowers

When most of us think about fresh food from the garden we’re thinking about fruits and vegetables, but it turns out there are also a lot of flowers you can eat. Master Gardener Coordinator Denny Schrock says that in addition to growing spices like chives, basil, and dill in your garden, many common garden flowers are also edible. Flowers like impatiens and petunias make great additions to salads and can beautifully decorate deserts because of their vibrant colors. Day lily buds can be cooked similar to asparagus or zucchini as a mild vegetable substitute.