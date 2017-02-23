Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Lost Buxton: Inclusion and Equality in a Southern Iowa Mining Town

By 50 minutes ago
  • Rachelle Chase's new book on the lost town of Buxton, IA
    Rachelle Chase's new book on the lost town of Buxton, IA
    The History Press

The history of Buxton, Iowa, is unique for its times.  Racial integration and harmony existed there at a time when racial tolerance was the exception and not the rule.  Buxton coal mine number 18 lasted only 20 years, 1900-1920, but its impact on Iowa and American remains through books, essays and historical accounts.  This hour, Ottumwa author Rachelle Chase tells us how she has contributed to the history of this fascinating former southern Iowa town, with her new book, "Lost Buxton" (The History Press, Images of America series).

Chase, living in San Francisco at the time, first heard of Buxton while visiting her writing instructor in Iowa in 2008. They went to see what little is left of the early 20th century town in Monroe County.  She told us: "I can't believe what I found in the middle of the Iowa farmland--the remnants of a once vibrant city of 8,000 and what is left is a crumbling stone warehouse and the company vault."  She became determined to learn more about Buxton, and headed to the State Historical Society to listen to interviews on old audio tape of former Buxton residents.  Nine years later, her lavishly illustrated book is available for us to enjoy.

Chase told Charity that Consolidation Coal Company (CCC), which founded the town, recruited miners of all races to work there.  "Buxton was the first such town to integrate everyone on a large scale.  CCC made sure the majority African-American workers were on an equal basis with the other workers--it's really amazing the black workers were getting the same salary as everyone else," she explained.

And what about what we can learn today from this unusual chapter in Iowa history?  Chase told us: "The legacy of Buxton are the principles of inclusion and equality and the huge difference that makes for the success of a town and the ability of people to get along.  It let the residents focus on their own lives and goals.  The town, even though short-lived, was very successful."

Eventually the mine closed,  the company shut down and the citizens dispersed.  Chase said some moved to other Iowa cities, and some found work in mining towns across the U.S.  By 1919, only 400 Buxton residents remained.  The incredible journey of racial equity was over. 

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Books and Authors
Diversity

Related Content

Podcast: Lit City, A Debut Episode About a Debut Novel

By Charity Nebbe & Anna Williams Feb 10, 2017

Lit City is a new podcast from Iowa Public Radio hosted by Charity Nebbe and Anna Williams. Each episode features some of the best interviews we've done with fiction and nonfiction writers and, along the way, gives listeners a glimpse of Iowa's own City of Literature.

In the first episode we hear from Nathan Hill, Iowa native and debut author of The Nix, which was named a 2016 Notable Book by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Lit City Episode Three: The Case of the Female Detectives

By & Anna Williams 4 hours ago
H. Armstrong Roberts / Classic Stock/Corbis

In Episode Three of Lit City, we visit Prairie Lights bookstore and talk with Lauren Haldeman, a local poet who is creating a web app that tracks the footsteps of authors in the City of Literature. Then we'll hear from Erika Janik about her book  Pistols and Petticoats: 175 Years of Lady Detectives in Fact and Fiction. One of those fictional lady detectives, Nancy Drew, was created by Iowa native Millie Benson.