LIVE tonight on IPR: The Chiara at the Voxman!

Tune in at 7PM tonight (Oct. 4th) for IPR's first live broadcast from the beautiful new Voxman Music Building in Iowa City. You'll hear the renowned Chiara String Quartet, known for such innovations as performing masterpieces from memory. They'll be going their separate ways next September, so now's the time to catch them at their peak! Tonight they'll play: Mendelssohn's passionate Opus 13 Quartet; Shostakovich's towering Eighth String Quartet, which he dedicated to "the victims of fascism and war"; and after intermission, Robert Schumann’s irresistibly joyful Piano Quintet. In that work, they'll be joined by award-winning pianist Soyeon Kate Lee.

The broadcast starts at 7:00 p.m., and the music begins at 7:30. IPR's Jacqueline Halbloom will co-host with the Director of the University of Iowa music department, David Gier. If you're near Iowa City we hope you'll attend, but if not, tune in your radio, IPR mobile app, or IPR webstream!

PROGRAM

MENDELSSOHN - String Quartet Op. 13

SHOSTAKOVICH – String Quartet No. 8

SCHUMANN – Piano Quintet