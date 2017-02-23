Lit City Episode Three: The Case of the Female Detectives

In Episode Three of Lit City, we visit Prairie Lights bookstore and talk with Lauren Haldeman, a local poet who is creating a web app that tracks the footsteps of authors in the City of Literature. Then we'll hear from Erika Janik about her book  Pistols and Petticoats: 175 Years of Lady Detectives in Fact and Fiction. One of those fictional lady detectives, Nancy Drew, was created by Iowa native Millie Benson. We'll hear more about her life and work from Julie Rubini, author of Missing Millie Benson: The Secret Case of the Nancy Drew Ghostwriter and Journalist, as well as from Carolyn Dyer, a Professor Emeritus of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Iowa who organized the first ever Nancy Drew conference.

