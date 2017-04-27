Related Program: 
Java Blend

Life and Death with Extravision

By 1 minute ago

In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," Des Moines psych-folk singer Extravision brings his mesmerizing 12-string guitar work and existential lyrics to the Java House stage. 

Download the free podcast to hear host Ben Kieffer navigate Extravision's ambitious lyrical topics and distinct delivery. 

Extravision is alt-folk music made in the name of existentialism, spiritualism, agnosticism, human curiosity and the thirst for learning, the love between friends, the love between strangers, the love between enemies, the mysterious journey of the temporary human, the gift of death and each day leading up to it.

Ryan Stier is a songwriter from Des Moines, IA. His current music project, Extravision, is a collection of psychedelic folk and rock songs primary written with a 12-string guitar. Extravision is set to release its debut full-band album in fall of 2017. Ryan is also a songwriter in The River Monks.

Tags: 
Java Blend
The Java House
Music and Musicians

Related Content

Society of Broken Souls writes songs for solidarity

By Apr 18, 2017

Iowa songwriting power-duo Society of Broken Souls— comprised of multi-instrumentalists Lauryn Shapter and Dennis James— shares vivid stories against lush musical backdrops on this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend." 

Download the free podcast above to hear the group's raw, fearless songs, as well as the story of their difficult-but-necessary decision to leave their day jobs behind and pursue music full time. IPR Studio One's Ben Kieffer hosts. 

Elizabeth Moen poses a triple threat

By Apr 5, 2017

Iowa City singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen has it all: a killer voice, deft guitar chops, and catchy songs. In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," the soul-folk crooner showcases all three with host Ben Kieffer. 

Download the free podcast below to hear Moen's performance, as well as some wildly entertaining stories from her recent European tour and details from her upcoming full-length album. 

Java Blend Presents Crystal City

By 18 hours ago

Iowa City's favorite Heartland rock group, Crystal City, will be gracing the Java Blend stage this Friday, April 28th, at 2 P.M. at The Java House in downtown Iowa City. 

Stop by to catch an intimate performance with Crystal City's entertaining "duo" installation, comprised of Dave Helmer and Sam Drella, all hosted by IPR Studio One's Ben Kieffer. 