Life and Death with Extravision

In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," Des Moines psych-folk singer Extravision brings his mesmerizing 12-string guitar work and existential lyrics to the Java House stage.

Download the free podcast to hear host Ben Kieffer navigate Extravision's ambitious lyrical topics and distinct delivery.

Extravision is alt-folk music made in the name of existentialism, spiritualism, agnosticism, human curiosity and the thirst for learning, the love between friends, the love between strangers, the love between enemies, the mysterious journey of the temporary human, the gift of death and each day leading up to it.

Ryan Stier is a songwriter from Des Moines, IA. His current music project, Extravision, is a collection of psychedelic folk and rock songs primary written with a 12-string guitar. Extravision is set to release its debut full-band album in fall of 2017. Ryan is also a songwriter in The River Monks.