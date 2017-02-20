Related Program: 
Legislation To Combat Distracted Driving Considered at the Statehouse

By 46 minutes ago
  • John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Traffic deaths in Iowa have been on the rise. Between 2015 and 2016, the number of fatalities increased by more than 80 deaths. Why?

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks about distracted driving and legislation that’s been introduced at the statehouse that would allow a police officer to pull someone over for having a phone in their hand while behind the wheel.

Republican State Senator Tim Kapucian, chair of the Senate transportation committee, and Democratic State Senator Tod Bowman join the show, along with Iowa Public Radio's Statehouse Correspondent Joyce Russell; Pat Hoye, bureau chief for the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau; and Kristi Castenson, who lost her husband and her mother in law in a distracted driving accident. 

Democrats argued through the night and up to the afternoon, making a last pitch on behalf of public workers.  