Lawsuit Attempts To Force USDA To Reinstate Livestock Fairness Rule

By 2 hours ago
  • Cattle gather for a drink on a ranch in Nebraska. Some cattle producer say meatpacking companies have too much control over the market and the USDA needs stronger rules to ensure fair access.
    Grant Gerlock / File/Harvest Public Media
Originally published on December 14, 2017 2:21 pm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture faces a lawsuit that argues the federal agency must bring back a proposed rule that defined abusive practices by meatpacking companies.

Farmers from Alabama and Nebraska and the Organization for Competitive Markets, a nonprofit that works on competition issues in agriculture, filed the suit Thursday in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The “fair practice” rule addressed longstanding complaints from many beef, pork and poultry farmers who say meatpackers wield too much power over their businesses. Among other things, it said meat companies cannot break production contracts without notice, retroactively require costly investments in feeding facilities or block farmers from marketing their cattle or hogs.

The USDA offered no comment on the case, but when the rule was withdrawn in October Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the proposed changes would have caused too many lawsuits and that the market should determine competitive forces. The latter is an opinion shared by some groups representing livestock producers like the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“My fear was it would just have been a windfall for litigators and lawyers who wanted to take these court cases and would’ve been very disruptive to the markets and disruptive to the fair competition among producers there,” Perdue said in November in Omaha, Nebraska.

The suit claims the USDA must go ahead with the rule because it was requested by Congress in the 2008 farm bill. It also says the rule would have prevented frivolous lawsuits.

“The fact is it only will allow the farmer the right to have their grievance filed in court,” OCM executive director Joe Maxwell said. He added that current court precedent sets a high bar to prove meatpackers are abusing their power.

“It’s fruitless to bring a challenge because a farmer does not have the capacity to prove the actions that company did against their farm affected the entire marketplace of beef in the country, or pork,” he said.

The livestock competition rule was first proposed in 2010, but it was blocked for years by budget riders that kept the USDA from finalizing any changes. That ban was lifted at the end of the Obama administration and a final rule was issued — only to be withdrawn under the Trump administration.  

Perdue is expected to move forward with more changes to the department that oversees competition in the grain and livestock industries. Under a planned reorganization of the USDA, the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) would be eliminated as a standalone agency and its work would be taken on by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

USDA Won't Implement Tougher Meatpacker Rules

By Oct 18, 2017
Amy Mayer/IPR file photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture won’t go forward with rules meant to make it easier for small livestock producers to report possible unfair treatment.

The agency’s decision on the proposal, which came at the tail end of the Obama administration, was announced Tuesday and met with mixed response.

Consolidation In The Livestock Industry May Get A Boost Since Proposed USDA Rule Won’t Take Effect

By Nov 17, 2017

Between the time a cut of steak or pound of hamburger goes from cattle farm to grocery shelf, it more than likely passes through one of three companies: Tyson Foods, Cargill or JBS.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the top four beef processors hold 85 percent of the market share, controlling the beef market to the point that some farmers believe the companies’ clout unfairly influences livestock prices.

Last month, the USDA withdrew a rule proposed in the final weeks of the Obama administration that would have made it easier for cattle producers to raise objections if they thought meatpackers weren’t giving them a fair price.

Iowa 1 of 13 States to Challenge California Egg Law

By & Dec 8, 2017
Artizone/Flickr

Iowa and 12 other states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law that requires eggs sold in the Golden State to come from hens that have room to extend their limbs.

Missouri’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of the 13 states, including Iowa, which is the largest egg-producing state in the country. It’s the latest challenge to the California regulations.

On this new buzz edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer talks about the lawsuit with Neil Hamilton, director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University.

Despite EPA Objections, Large Livestock Farms May Have To Begin Reporting Air Pollution

By Nov 15, 2017
File: Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

Large livestock farms likely will have to report high levels of two types of emissions as of Wednesday, despite the Environmental Protection Agency’s last-minute effort to further delay a federal rule it’s been trying to modify for years.

The EPA tried to exempt most farms, including concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs, from having to report emissions of two air pollutants — hydrogen sulfide or ammonia — that are considered hazardous.