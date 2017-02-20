Largest Public Sector Union Files Lawsuit Against Bargaining Law

By 25 minutes ago
  • The Iowa Capitol housed contentious debate over a collective bargaining bill last week. It's now law, but a union is challenging it.
    The Iowa Capitol housed contentious debate over a collective bargaining bill last week. It's now law, but a union is challenging it.
    Clay Masters / IPR

The state’s largest public sector labor union has filed a lawsuit that says a new collective bargaining law is unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to halt immediate enforcement to the changes in the law that Gov. Terry Branstad signed Friday. After quickly moving through the legislature last week, the new law prohibits public sector unions from negotiating over issues like health insurance.

The law exempts certain public safety employees like police and firefighters from some negotiating provisions. The lawsuit, filed in Polk County District court, says that’s establishing two classes of public employee bargaining units and thereby violates the state constitution. 

"I just think it’s inherently unfair to treat public employees that virtually could be sitting next to each other working side by side differently,” says Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees 61. 

The law went into effect immediately and affects around 180,000 public sector union members. Republicans say the law will give local governments more flexibility with their budgets. 

Tags: 
news

Related Content

Podcast: Under The Golden Dome Week 6 (2/17/2017)

By Feb 17, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

A Republican bill changing collective bargaining passed through the House and Senate on Thursday after a long and contentious debate.  Governor Terry Branstad signed it into law on Friday.

What to Expect in Iowa from Wisconsin's Act 10

By Feb 17, 2017
John Pemble / IPR

  Both of the Republican-majority chambers of the Iowa legislature have passed a sweeping bill that dramatically hits public sector union collective bargaining rights. In Wisconsin, a similar bill passed six years ago. It has significantly scaled back the power of the state's public sector unions in not only negotiating contracts but also fundraising for democratic candidates. IPR's Clay Masters talks with Wisconsin Public Radio's Shawn Johnson about how things have changed there since Act 10 was passed in 2011. 