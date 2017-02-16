Lady Macbeth and Her Pal Megan: a New Play by Megan Gogerty

Hear the full conversation

During this Talk of Iowa interview, host Charity Nebbe talks with Megan Gogerty about her new one woman play Lady Macbeth and Her Pal Megan.

Gogerty says that Hilary Clinton’s run for President inspired her to think about ambitious women and tropes in storytelling that allows women to be powerful. That led her to think about Lady Macbeth.

“I see a lot of myself in her struggles,” Gogerty says. “She’s sort of the original femme fatale, and it's this sort of trope about how we allow women to be powerful in stories. They can be powerful by being evil, sexy or crazy, and Lady Macbeth is all three.”

The show opens February 24 at Riverside Theatre in Iowa City.

“One of the things I’ve really tried to do in this play is to lead with my vulnerability,” she explains. “I wanted to see, can I tell jokes, and can I be funny, and can I give my audience an experience if I start from a place of vulnerability and insecurity?”