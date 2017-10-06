Keeping Your Trees Healthy During Autumn

Charity Nebbe speaks with Mark Vitosh and Richard Jauron, and takes calls from listeners.

With autumn underway, plants and trees are beginning to change their shape, many shedding their leaves preparing for the cold winter months ahead. These changes bring difficulties to those who would like their trees to remain picturesque during these months, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forestor Mark Vitosh advises the proper way to keep them healthy during these dry months.

"If you have trees that you've planted within the last couple years, over the next month, if it continues to stay dry, give them that water every week or so, getting it good and soaked in, just around the root bulb," Vitosh says. "Soak them right until we start to get really cold, so that when they freeze, there's some moisture there, and it's not too dry."

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Mark Vitosh and Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron about how to best care for the plants in your yard during the autumn and winter months, and they take questions from listeners.