July 27 Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning about foreign agents and attempts to influence the U.S. election. The panel is among the bodies investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Senators had requested Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, to appear as witnesses. Instead, they are in closed-door discussions for now.

Russia's intelligence services interfered in the 2016 presidential election to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump win, the U.S. intelligence community says. During this time, American spy agencies say, they also found that people connected to Trump's campaign were communicating with Russians in ways that caused "concern." The story has raised many big questions. So NPR News has created cards about key people, government agencies, documents, investigations and concepts to try to help make it all a little clearer.

