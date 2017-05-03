Related Program: 
Java Blend

Jordan Mayland shows off musical range

By 52 minutes ago

Jordan Mayland and the Thermal Detonators rip through a set of infectious tunes in this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend." The Des Moines group— one of Mayland's many musical projects— released a new record, This Mess, in March.

Download the free podcast to listen to a live, stripped down version of the Detonators. Studio One's Ben Kieffer hosts. 

Known as having his hand in many projects, Jordan has put out three "solo" albums playing most instruments on every track. The newest album "This Mess" is the first full band Thermal Detonators album and out now! 

Jordan is also affiliated with the bands Tires, Volcano Boys, Keepers of the Carpet, The Wheelers, Mantis Pincers, Electronidoll, & Nuclear Rodeo. 

Tags: 
Music and Musicians
Java Blend
The Java House

Related Content

Life and Death with Extravision

By Apr 27, 2017

In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," Des Moines psych-folk singer Extravision brings his mesmerizing 12-string guitar work and existential lyrics to the Java House stage. 

Download the free podcast to hear host Ben Kieffer navigate Extravision's ambitious lyrical topics and distinct delivery. 

Elizabeth Moen poses a triple threat

By Apr 5, 2017

Iowa City singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen has it all: a killer voice, deft guitar chops, and catchy songs. In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," the soul-folk crooner showcases all three with host Ben Kieffer. 

Download the free podcast below to hear Moen's performance, as well as some wildly entertaining stories from her recent European tour and details from her upcoming full-length album. 

Society of Broken Souls writes songs for solidarity

By Apr 18, 2017

Iowa songwriting power-duo Society of Broken Souls— comprised of multi-instrumentalists Lauryn Shapter and Dennis James— shares vivid stories against lush musical backdrops on this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend." 

Download the free podcast above to hear the group's raw, fearless songs, as well as the story of their difficult-but-necessary decision to leave their day jobs behind and pursue music full time. IPR Studio One's Ben Kieffer hosts. 