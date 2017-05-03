Jordan Mayland shows off musical range

Listen to Jordan Mayland and the Thermal Detonators' performance on IPR's Java Blend here.

Jordan Mayland and the Thermal Detonators rip through a set of infectious tunes in this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend." The Des Moines group— one of Mayland's many musical projects— released a new record, This Mess, in March.

Download the free podcast to listen to a live, stripped down version of the Detonators. Studio One's Ben Kieffer hosts.

Known as having his hand in many projects, Jordan has put out three "solo" albums playing most instruments on every track. The newest album "This Mess" is the first full band Thermal Detonators album and out now!

Jordan is also affiliated with the bands Tires, Volcano Boys, Keepers of the Carpet, The Wheelers, Mantis Pincers, Electronidoll, & Nuclear Rodeo.