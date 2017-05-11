Johnson County Bans Sale of Fireworks for 90 Days

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday to put a 90-day ban on the retail sale of fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county.

The vote came two days after Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill into law that legalizes the use and sale of fireworks in Iowa. The bill allows local governments to ban the use of fireworks, but it does not allow for restrictions on sales.

Johnson County Supervisor Mike Carberry says the county attorney approved the moratorium on sales.

"That would be both through permanent structures and temporary structures, like the tent sales you see in other states that are set up for temporary sales," Carberry says. "We’re worried about the safety of our citizens."

Supervisors say they want more time to analyze the sales aspect of the bill. 

"The new law was dumped on us--cities and counties--without our input," says Board of Supervisors Chair Janelle Rettig.

The county will also continue its ban on using fireworks in unincorporated areas. Many other local governments are expected to do the same.

Related Content

Fireworks Use Now Authorized; Way Cleared for Sales

As a crowd of legislators and other supporters looked on, Gov. Terry Branstad today signed a bill legalizing the sale and use of commercial-grade fireworks in the state for the first time since the 1930’s.  

The bill goes into effect at once.

The governor expects the Fire Marshal’s Office to have rules in place to enable the sale and use of fireworks for this 4th of July.    

Applause broke out as the governor signed the bill.

“Let the fireworks begin,” Branstad declared.

House Approves Bill to Legalize Fireworks; Next Stop Governor’s Desk

After two hours of sometimes contentious debate, the Iowa House today voted 56 to 41  to legalize the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa, going along with the Senate, and clearing the way  to send the bill down  to the Governor for his signature.   

Opponents warned of fires, injuries, and other traumas if the governor signs the bill.  

Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) managed the bill, arguing for the personal freedom of Iowans.  