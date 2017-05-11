Johnson County Bans Sale of Fireworks for 90 Days

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday to put a 90-day ban on the retail sale of fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county.

The vote came two days after Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill into law that legalizes the use and sale of fireworks in Iowa. The bill allows local governments to ban the use of fireworks, but it does not allow for restrictions on sales.

Johnson County Supervisor Mike Carberry says the county attorney approved the moratorium on sales.

"That would be both through permanent structures and temporary structures, like the tent sales you see in other states that are set up for temporary sales," Carberry says. "We’re worried about the safety of our citizens."

Supervisors say they want more time to analyze the sales aspect of the bill.

"The new law was dumped on us--cities and counties--without our input," says Board of Supervisors Chair Janelle Rettig.

The county will also continue its ban on using fireworks in unincorporated areas. Many other local governments are expected to do the same.