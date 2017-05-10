Java Blend Presents Meteor Cat

Get ready to groove!

On Friday, May 12th at 2 P.M., Eastern Iowa funkers Meteor Cat will perform on IPR Studio One's "Java Blend" at The Java House in downtown Iowa City.

Drop in and boogie as the group powers through a full-hour set of original music and discusses their unique band configuration with Studio One host Ben Kieffer.

Meteor Cat is a group of musicians from all around Iowa that specialize in feel good funk music that fills your soul while it shakes your booty. The group has performed up and down Eastern Iowa with established groups like Candymakers, The Fez, the Uniphonics, The Jumbies, Local on the 8’s, Diplomats, of Solid Sound The Trio Kind, Soul Storm, Lowdown, The White Tornado and Goosetown.