Related Program: 
Java Blend

Java Blend Presents Meteor Cat

By 1 hour ago
  • Meteor Cat
    Meteor Cat

Get ready to groove! 

On Friday, May 12th at 2 P.M., Eastern Iowa funkers Meteor Cat will perform on IPR Studio One's "Java Blend" at The Java House in downtown Iowa City. 

Drop in and boogie as the group powers through a full-hour set of original music and discusses their unique band configuration with Studio One host Ben Kieffer. 

Meteor Cat is a group of musicians from all around Iowa that specialize in feel good funk music that fills your soul while it shakes your booty. The group has performed up and down Eastern Iowa with established groups like Candymakers, The Fez, the Uniphonics, The Jumbies, Local on the 8’s, Diplomats, of Solid Sound The Trio Kind, Soul Storm, Lowdown, The White Tornado and Goosetown. 

Tags: 
Music and Musicians
The Java House
Java Blend

Related Content

Jordan Mayland shows off musical range

By May 3, 2017

Jordan Mayland and the Thermal Detonators rip through a set of infectious tunes in this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend." The Des Moines group— one of Mayland's many musical projects— released a new record, This Mess, in March.

Download the free podcast to listen to a live, stripped down version of the Detonators. Studio One's Ben Kieffer hosts. 

Life and Death with Extravision

By Apr 27, 2017

In this episode of IPR Studio One's "Java Blend," Des Moines psych-folk singer Extravision brings his mesmerizing 12-string guitar work and existential lyrics to the Java House stage. 

Download the free podcast to hear host Ben Kieffer navigate Extravision's ambitious lyrical topics and distinct delivery. 