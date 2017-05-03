Java Blend Presents Chad Elliott

Iowa's own master songwriter Chad Elliott will once again bring his talents to the Java Blend stage this Friday, May 5th.

Stop by The Java House in downtown Iowa City at 2 P.M. to hear Elliott discuss his many creative projects, tell stories from his time on the road, and play tunes off his forthcoming record, "RINGGOLD."

Like the dark earth of his Iowa origins, Chad Elliott's life has served as fertile ground for music. Elliott has turned love, loss, fatherhood, divorce and homelessness into lyrics. He performs more than 200 shows each year and is lauded as “Iowa’s Renaissance man” by Culture Buzz. He has cultivated more than 1,000 songs in his career while also honing his skills as painter, sculptor and children's book author/illustrator (Wilderman’s Treetop Tales).

Elliott’s early career demonstrates a love of folk, roots and singer-songwriter music. He has worked with many greats and shared the stage with artists of the highest caliber, including Odetta, Tom Paxton, Loudon Wainwright III, R.L. Burnside, Greg Brown, Bo Ramsey, etc. Today, his songwriting has made a marked shift to Americana.

On his 20th album, “Wreck and Ruin,” Elliott dives into his love of roots-rock, soul and blues music with a rocking band behind his artfully crafted songs. Producer and drummer, Ken Coomer (Wilco, Uncle Tupelo) lined up the best rhythm and lead players in Nashville to create Elliott’s greatest album to date. Guitarist and bassist Kenny Vaughan and Dave Roe, legendary Nashville players, add the needed touches to rocket Elliott’s songs into a new arena of hard driving Americana. Here’s what Will Kimbrough had to say about “Wreck and Ruin.”

Elliott is currently working on his 21st album, titled “RINGGOLD.” This album is all about family, home and his life as a songwriter. It travels back to the roots of his hometown in Lamoni, IA. In fact, it is recorded in his grandparent’s home, which he purchased last fall. Elliott plans to release RINGGOLD in 2017.