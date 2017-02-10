Java Blend Exclusive Hour with The Fuss

Come see what all the fuss is about this Friday, February 10, as Des Moines indie-rock group The Fuss performs on IPR Studio One's Java Blend.

At 2 p.m. at The Java House in downtown Iowa City, join Java Blend host Ben Kieffer as he chats with the group about their quick rise through the Des Moines DIY scene.

The Fuss began as a solo project of singer, guitarist, and songwriter Joey Lyons; a Des Moines native; who had been writing and recording original music in a variety of capacities for several years before forming the band. In September of 2014, he independently produced and released an EP titled “One” under the name the Fuss, which was recognized by a French indie music blog, and noticed by local and regional touring bands through Joey’s BandCamp page. After receiving offers to open for local artists in early 2015, Joey enlisted Matt Nelson to join on bass guitar to help transition the existing songs to a live format, as well as to recruit additional members. Over the course of 2015 and 2016, Joey and Matt worked to extend the lineup from a duo to a four piece, release a second EP, write and produce a full length album, and build a fan base in Des Moines, while receiving noteworthy acknowledgments from organizations such as the Des Moines Music Coalition and Iowa Music Project. After adding Ben Waldschmitt on lead guitar and Nick Lucs on drums at the end of 2016, the band aims to build momentum in 2017 through touring and releasing the Fuss’ first full length album.