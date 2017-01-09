Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

It's About Balance: Talking Boys and Body Image

By & 24 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa
  • Lovar Davis Kidd, in Cedar Rapids
    Lovar Davis Kidd, in Cedar Rapids
    Alisabeth Von Presley

We know that media images and cultural expectations can have serious consequences for girls, but how do boys and men feel when flooded with images of the ideal man with six pack abs and a chiseled physique?

Tim Eilers, who is Wellness Director for Whirlpool and a former college football player, says that when he was younger, those images made an impression.

“I played on the offensive line, so they wanted me to be as big as I could be. I wanted chiseled abs,” he says.

“There’s a lot of body dysmorphia in men. Even as you walk past the second biggest guy in the gym, he’s looking at the biggest guy. It’s rampant.”

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Eilers, and Lovar Davis Kidd, who is a yoga teacher and massage therapist in Cedar Rapids.

Kidd says he played football in high school, and discovered dance and yoga in college.

“It comes down to what’s supposed to be for men and what’s supposed to be for women,” Kidd says. “Men don’t want to do yoga because they aren’t flexible. Women struggle sometimes when yoga instructors are working on strength. But we really should do what we aren’t good at to balance our bodies.”

Emily Wentzell, who is an associate professor of anthropology and director of international studies program at the University of Iowa; and Ashley Armistead, founder/director for a program called Let Me Run, also join the show. 

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Exercise & Fitness

Related Content

Taking Steps Towards Walkability

By & Oct 20, 2016
Phil Roeder / Flickr

Research shows that living in a walkable community is good for your health, good for your kids, and good for the local economy, but it can be a struggle for cities to develop infrastructure towards better walkability.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe hosts a discussion on what it means for a community to be walkable, the impact it can have, the barriers to walkability, as well as the pros and cons of skywalk systems.

Guests on today’s program include:

Body Positive Yoga Comes to Des Moines: "I'm Fat and I Teach Yoga"

By & Feb 29, 2016
Photo Courtesy of Jamie Burch Elliott

For some Iowans, the idea of doing yoga is appealing, but the idea of walking into a yoga studio is not.

Jamie Burch Elliott identifies with that sentiment. She’s curvy and doesn’t have a typical “yoga body." She says she remembers one of the first yoga classes she attended well. 

Tips for Healthy and Happy New Year? Fill Your Exercise Prescription

By & Jan 7, 2016
Kuviin / Wikimedia Commons

Regular exercise is the single most effective way to reduce the risk of many serious health conditions, but many of us still struggle with making it a part of our lives. Would you be more likely to exercise if your doctor prescribed it?

Dr. Britt Marcussen says that if you’re trying to start a new habit, stick with it.

“We are all creatures of habit. It takes a long time if you’re not an exerciser to become an exerciser and have it be second nature to you. If takes several months of working a program before it becomes a habit,” he says.

Circus Artists Open Academy in Des Moines

By & Jan 15, 2016
Photo Courtesy of Alyssa Leicht

If you dreamed about running away to join the circus, it’s not too late. In fact, you don’t even have to run away. There’s a growing community of circus performers right here in Iowa. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Felicia Coe and Laura Ernst, who are the co-founders of the Iowa Circus Academy in Des Moines. 

They are offer circus fitness classes for beginners, flexibility classes, and more advanced courses as well. 