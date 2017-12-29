ISU Professor's Talk On Depression-Era Eating Gets National Audience

By 2 minutes ago
  • A C-SPAN crew films an ISU lecture on eating during the Great Depression.
    A C-SPAN crew films an ISU lecture on eating during the Great Depression.
    Christopher Gannon / courtesy of ISU

An Iowa State University professor’s lecture on what people ate during the Great Depression will be getting an audience well beyond her classroom.

History professor Pamela Riney-Kehrberg teaches a class called America Eats, which she describes as a food history of the United States. It caught the attention of C-SPAN, which filmed her this fall giving a lecture on the Great Depression.

Riney-Kehrberg says both food and the Great Depression seem to be topics that interest a broad array of people, which is why it felt like a good fit for C-SPAN’s national audience.

“I hope it makes them think more seriously about issues like food insecurity and what it means to be poor and to remember that the past is not the good old days,” she says. “I really want people to think seriously about the bumps, the bruises, the difficulties that every generation faces.”

For some, that included eating potato peels as a meal or subsisting on little more than macaroni, eggs and potatoes.

Riney-Kehrberg says people often take their present comforts for granted. And she also noticed that during the more recent recession, many people seemed to have a misguided sense of what the 1930s was like.

“When the Recession started, now it’s almost 10 years ago, I heard a lot of people saying, it’s just like the Great Depression,” Riney-Kehrberg says. “But all you had to do was think about how Americans did or didn’t eat during the 1930s to understand it was a completely different situation.”

Back then, she says, poor people had almost no food because they couldn’t afford to buy anything. More recently, people ate cheap food with little nutritional value, but they did at least have something to eat.

Her lecture will be broadcast on CSPAN 3’s “Lectures in American History” on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tags: 
food issues & policy
Iowa State University
History
news

Related Content

In Organic Labels Consumers Trust, But Fraud Threatens The Industry

By editor Dec 15, 2017

Peyton Manning, the NFL quarterback-turned-pitchman, apparently has another side hustle: Certifying shipments of grain as organic for a Nebraska-based agency called OneCert.

Problem is, OneCert president Sam Welsch doesn’t remember hiring Manning for his business, which is accredited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to inspect everything from small vegetable farms to processing plants and international grain operations.

"Lunch Shaming" Children with Unpaid School Lunch Debts

By & Robby Brod Aug 29, 2017
Image courtesy of Wokandapix

School districts across the country are struggling to adapt to growing school lunch debt. Many children who cannot afford their school lunches have been subjected to what is commonly referred to as "lunch shaming," which involves practices that can humiliate children in public schools who have unpaid lunch debts. One such method involves dumping a student’s lunch in the trash once they get to the cash register.

Ann Feilmann of Iowa's Department of Education says that schools participating in the National School Lunch Program are working to curb this issue.

Creamed, Canned And Frozen: How The Great Depression Revamped U.S. Diets

By editor Aug 15, 2016

Do people think about food more in times of scarcity than in times of plenty? Married culinary historians Jane Ziegelman and Andy Coe think so. Ziegelman and Coe are the authors of A Square Meal, which examines the impact of the country's decade-long Great Depression on American diets.

Ziegelman tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that the Depression was one of the "most important food moments" in U.S. history. Coe agrees: "The Great Depression was a time when Americans had food front and foremost in their minds and were worrying about it every day."

Study Says America's Income Gap Widest Since Great Depression

By Sep 10, 2013

The gap between the 1 percent and the 99 percent is growing, according to an analysis of IRS figures by an international group of university economists, and it hasn't been so wide since 1928.