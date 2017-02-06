IPR's 2016 "Mega-Meta-List" Combines Classical Picks from 27 Countries. What Stood Out? (Pt. 1)

Nine years ago, someone wrote that “the only dispute about classical recording is whether it is dying or dead," but in 2016 the industry was as frisky as children hitting the playground. Swarming onto it, in fact. With thousands of new releases, winnowing them to a "best of the year" list was as daunting as ever. But that didn't stop hundreds of critics from trying, and their choices were fascinating. In recent years I've been aggregating all the lists I could find into a big "meta-list," and I wasn't ready to stop just yet, so ... welcome to IPR's 2016 Classical Mega-Meta-List!

This year it aggregates 70 lists, and since many of them had multiple contributors, it tallies the votes of well over 400 critics. They came from 27 countries, almost twice as many as when the Mega-Meta-List project started. That's because Google Translate made it easy to access sources from outside the Anglosphere. In addition to lists in English from as far away as Israel, Google let me read lists in Danish, Dutch, Estonian, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Romanian, Spanish, and Swedish.

Three years are too few to show long-term trends, but they might suggest baselines and tell us something about the classical industry in the mid-2010s. For example, the mega-meta-lists give a sense of the classical recording “long tail," Chris Anderson's term for our culture's shift "away from a focus on a relatively small number of hits ... toward a huge number of niches." The long tail explains how the top-rated TV shows of 2017 get renewed with far fewer viewers than "flops" canceled 20 years ago, and it may soften media's tendency to funnel attention to a few "superstars." Funneling was by no means absent from this year's list - the top fifth of picks won half of all the votes, and the top 5% won a third of them - but that's nothing new. What really grew in 2016 was the tail. Over 600 new classical releases struck somebody somewhere as belonging on a best-of-year list, and two-thirds of those picks received only one vote. And while no more releases made 10+ lists in 2016 than last year, far more received four or five votes. That threshold was reached by 28 CDs last time, but 41 this year.

The longer tail could be an artifact of the wider range of countries surveyed, but then, classical recording really is an international field. In any case, an industry that produced 600 best-of-year candidates doesn't seem to be acting moribund. The Cassandras may eventually turn out to be right, but for the last three years the gift horses have been galloping.

For reasons I detail every year, even the most mega meta-list could never tell us which recordings were, in fact, the "best" of the year. After all, international PR and distribution influence what reaches the ears of critics worldwide; we often read each other's writing, so our judgments aren't completely independent; we tend to be more interested in some genres, like piano music, than other equally worthy ones, like band music; and we have unconscious biases that will someday be more apparent than they are now. (It will surely feel odd, for example, that almost all of the composers had Y chromosomes and most were European.) But if not all the cream could ever rise to the top of a list of lists, what did rise was grass-fed free-range organic AAA-grade, and without aggregation some of it could have been missed. And I find it heartening that the album that dominated the list was an indie release of a brand-new work fostered by a unique collaboration of performer and composer. The envelope please:

RECORD OF THE YEAR (22 votes) HANS ABRAHAMSEN, Let Me Tell You - Barbara Hannigan, soprano, with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Andris Nelsons (Winter and Winter NMC 197)

The release that soared to the top of the list contains a single cycle lasting 33 minutes but feeling more substantial than many operas. When Let Me Tell You had its Boston premiere, says Fresh Air’s Lloyd Schwartz, “at the end, after a full minute of stunned silence, it got one of the most sustained ovations I've ever heard for a new piece.” The reason was partly the gripping performance by soprano Barbara Hannigan, a Canadian who is also a notable composer and conductor. Indeed, she contributed far more than just great performance: she was central to the work's genesis. It was Hannigan who thought of setting a text from a novel by Welshman Paul Griffith, which he wrote with only the 483 words used by Ophelia in Hamlet. And it was Hannigan who decided that the perfect composer for it would be a 63-year-old Dane named Hans Abrahamsen. In turn, just as Handel or Mozart tailored music to specific singers or instrumentalists, Abrahamsen consulted at length with Hannigan so that he would optimize the use of her exceptional range of vocal techniques and dramatic artistry.

The music that resulted was the other reason for that ovation Schwartz described. Let Me Tell You shows that Shakespeare can still inspire musicians to their highest peaks, as he did for the likes of Mendelssohn and Verdi. The cycle's beauty is strange, mesmerizing, and other-worldly, yet deeply humane. The Ophelia whose inner life it evokes is more complex than the original character and stronger. Her final words are “I will go on,” and Abrahamsen and Hannigan make us feel it more vividly, and more hauntingly, than we would on our own.

As Schwartz notes, Let Me Tell You explores not only Ophelia's experience but also "questions of time and memory, nature and human isolation. And what is music if not time, Ophelia sings in Let Me Tell You. Time of now and then tumbled into one another, time turned and loosed, time sweet and harsh. Most important, these haunting works are also extremely moving. Without affection music means nothing...”

The recording deserved affection, and earned it from 22 lists from around the globe. Here’s a youtube of a section from one of Hannigan’s live performances last year:

GOLD (10-20 votes)

Prediction is hard, but disconfirmation is easy. In 2008, a pundit asserted that the “remaining three 'major' labels will be out of the classical business within two years." Instead, in 2016 the major labels gave us most of the classical releases chosen for 1o lists or more. Save for the wintry Let Me Tell You and a Sibelius venture from Minnesota, all were on either Sony or Deutsche Grammophon, a division of Vivendi. Whether you consider that good (the major media conglomerates are seriously into classical again!) or bad (the conglomerates dominated classical!), it suggests that classical projects made sense to presumably skeptical, tight-fisted Chief Financial Officers. And it's good to note that while the major labels still sometimes push "crossover" projects centered on pretty people in popular repertory, what impressed critics was the real stuff played by serious interpreters. On to the picks:

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies 5, 8, and 9; Hamlet incidental music - Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Andris Nelsons (Deutsche Grammophon 479 520)

If the name Andris Nelsons sounds familiar, he was the conductor of Let Me Tell You. Now music director of two great orchestras, those of Boston and Leipzig, Nelsons also recorded a much lighter Hamlet-based set, written by Dmitri Shostakovich for a farcical Moscow production of the play. But it's just an hors d'oeuvre for this remarkable disk. The main course involves three symphonies that together form a perfect introduction to (arguably) the greatest symphonist of the 20th century, in a recording that you should hear even if you already have many others in your collection.

Shostakovich wrote his Fifth Symphony in 1937 after Pravda denounced his Fourth for its "formalism." To quote NPR, "​Fearing arrest, torture and even death, the composer, with sly brilliance and a remarkable spirit, found a way to compose music which appeared to adhere to Stalin's directives while subtly weaving a deeper and sardonic musical truth." Then, in 1943, Shostakovich wrote the overtly dark Eighth, which, to quote Susan Scheid, was "banned in 1948 by decree of the Party’s Central Committee following a series of hearings on charges brought against 'deviant artists'.” That ban also applied to 1945's more comical Ninth, even though earlier it had been nominated for the "Stalin Prize," which, naturally, it did not win.

Nelsons is just 38, but knows from experience about making music under the totalitarian boot. He was 12 when the USSR collapsed, freeing his native Latvia and allowing his grandfather to return home after 15 years in Siberia. Nelsons later studied conducting at the St. Petersburg Conservatory under an old Soviet maestro. The Boston Symphony Orchestra, which appointed him its music director in 2015, clearly finds him inspiring. As NPR writes of this recording, "The playing he coaxes from his musicians is at the highest level and the deep soundstage of the recording makes it an excellent album for headphones." I have loved the BSO's self-produced recordings for years, but it's wonderful to see them again on the prestigious "yellow label," DGG.

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: French Suites - Murray Perahia, piano (Deutsche Grammophon 479 6565) I've felt for a while that we live in a golden age of Bach playing, and gained confidence in the idea when the not-easily-impressed David Hurwitz said the same in print. The 2016 meta-mega-list seems to confirm it. No fewer than thirty recordings of Bach's music made someone’s list, about 5% of all the recordings that received at least one vote. Bach's preponderance conveys how much musicians wanted to record his music and suggests that many did it superbly.

The sheer number of Bach recordings made it hard for any one to make the meta-list, yet one release stood out, and it shows that sometimes things go right in the world. After recovering from a hand injury that almost ended his career, the American pianist Murray Perahia recorded some of the greatest Bach on record for Sony. Now 70 years old, in 2016 he made his first recording for Deutsche Grammophon, and his playing is better than ever. If you love Bach, be sure to hear it. It will remind you, among other things, that the French Suites include some of Bach’s most profound music.

During Perahia's time away from the piano, he says, what kept him sane was studying Bach's scores. He became fascinated by Bach's use of harmonic tension (a skill Bach's sons referred to in his obituary), and in these suites I've never before felt the expressive power of the dissonant notes so fully. Perahia also internalized a feeling for the Baroque idioms that Bach refers to throughout these suites. For example, in the Gigue from the Second Suite, David Schulenberg warns that "the skipping rhythm is heard almost without a break" so that "there is a danger of rhythmic monotony," but with Perahia you instead feel exhilarated.

FRANZ LISZT: TRANSCENDENTAL - Transcendental Etudes, Paganini Etudes, and Concert Etudes - Daniil Trifonov, piano (Deutsche Grammophon 479 552) Speaking of golden ages, Anthony Tommasini of the New York Times has applied the word to today's piano players. In the past, piano lovers often had to choose between artists with stupendous technique and those with profound insight, said Tommasini, but today dozens of pianists offer both. A recent example is 25-year-old Daniil Trifonov, whose seemingly magical touch makes a piano sound so ravishing that it transcends the sense of hammers striking strings, but whose brain seems truly to understand why the composers chose the notes they did. (Unlike the stereotypical virtuoso superstar, Trifonov is finishing a doctorate in composition in Cleveland.) You don't have to know much about Liszt to be enchanted by the sheer beauty of the sounds conjured. How many of us know our etudes well enough to say that this is superior to Kyrill Gerstein's 2016 recording on the indie Myrios label? Jed Distler, who knows these pieces intimately, preferred Gerstein musically, while other critics preferred Trifonov, and the New York Times list solved the problem by listing both. I like that solution. Classical musicians compete with each other as well as with a catalog going back decades, and I wish there were room for multiple excellences. That is exactly what is not allowed by tournaments like "best-of-the-year" lists, so let this one acknowledge both.

JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphonies nos. 3, 6, and 7 - Minnesota Orchestra conducted by Osmo Vanska (BIS 2006) With their then-new Finnish conductor Osmo Vanska, the Minnesota Orchestra gained international prominence when the Swedish audiophile label BIS recorded their Beethoven cycle. Next up was Sibelius. Vanska had recorded his symphonies in the Nineties for BIS with Finland's leading orchestra, the Lahti, and many considered it a modern reference recording, but he had been rethinking the works and BIS was willing to spring for a new go-round. Then, partway through the new cycle, the orchestra was shut down by the longest labor dispute in the history of major American orchestras - a 15-month lockout that led to cancelation of a Carnegie Hall gig and a European tour, and suspension of this recording project. Happily, our neighbors to the North eventually resolved the standoff, and you can consider this the comeback CD. The back-story itself could make it a sentimental favorite, but the interpretations are by no means routine. The flow and the atmosphere gripped many listeners worldwide, even in a couple of movements with notably unhurried tempos. The engineering is amazingly rich and realistic, with a dynamic range so wide that it will preclude listening in a moving car.

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Missa Solemnis - Laura Aikin (soprano), Bernarda Fink (mezzo), Johannes Chum (tenor), Ruben Drole (bass), Arnold Schoenberg Choir and the Concentus Musicus Wien conducted by Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Sony) - "From the heart, may it go to the heart," wrote Beethoven over the score of his Missa Solemnis, which he regarded as his greatest work. But performances can sound disjointed, shrill, sometimes even bangy. Not here. The conductor, who has recorded it twice before, takes us to the music's devotional core.

Harnoncourt founded the Concentus Musicus in 1953 to play early music on period instruments. By the 1980s he was conducting major orchestras, bringing iconoclastic imagination to every performance. Before his death last year at the age of 86, Harnoncourt asked that his final release be the tape of a 2015 concert recording, this Missa Solemnis. He'd recorded the work before with modern-instrument groups, but here it used the Concentus Musicus, a much more virtuosic ensemble today than 50 years ago. You can hear why Harnoncourt wanted this release to be his final testament, a kind of summation of his life's work. The Missa Solemnis contains some of Beethoven's greatest moments but for me, rarely gels as a totality. In this live performance it did; I'm glad Sony released it commercially.

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Don Giovanni - Karina Gauvin (Donna Elvira), Christina Gansch (Zerlina), Mika Kares (Commmendatore), Guido Loconsolo (Masetto), Kenneth Tarver (Don Ottavio), Vito Priante (Leporello), Myrto Papatanasiu (Donna Anna), Dimitris Tiliakos (Don Giovanni) Musica Aeterna conducted by Teodor Currentzis (Sony) - The conductor of this new recording is a 42-year-old rebel who once described himself as the person who will save classical music? Opera is the most expensive of art forms, and Currentzis's recording sessions are three-week-long intensives. PRI's The World said that singer Simone Kermes, "seemed a bit dazed after more than 50 takes of a short passage," and said, "Of course Mozart is difficult to record and what Teodor wants, it's like over what a human can do... He has no respect [for] the singer. Sometimes I hate him."

As it turned out, Currentzis wasn't happy with the resulting recording, and this is where deep corporate pockets could give him what few artist ever get: a do-over. Sony funded a second recording intensive a year later. (Kermes, no doubt relieved, was not involved.) Some critics found the final result insane, but ten of them found the wildness gripping: it made the familiar opera feel intense, with the shock of the new.

COMING SOON: As I mentioned, the "long tail" was even more fascinating than the top picks. Did it include any women composers? How much Bach WAS there? What other new works? Stay tuned... I promised to post the rest soon, along with some notes on my methods and a complete list of sources!