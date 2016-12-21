Iowa's Longest-Serving Precinct Election Offical Honored

By 13 hours ago
  • Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate presents Mildred Davis with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award.
    Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate presents Mildred Davis with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award.
    Iowa Secretary of State's Office

Iowa’s longest-serving precinct election official has been honored for more than a half century of service. Mildred Davis was presented with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award on Monday by Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate for serving as a prescient election official for the past 56 years.

The 93-year-old from Sioux City says she’s worked national, state and local elections rarely missing an opportunity to serve.              

"The importance of voting to me is that you get done what you what done. Or at least you have tried to get it done," says Davis. "If you don’t vote, don’t complain."

Davis says she'll eventually hang the medallion on a wall in her home, where she has other keepsakes and political memorabilia.

In addition to Davis, Sec. Pate says there are five other Iowans who have volunteered as poll workers since the 1960s, and another eight since the 1970s.

"That’s pretty significant," says Pate. "These are people who have been dedicated in coming out, and working these elections. They stay there from about 6:00 in the morning, until 10:00 at night, it’s a long day."

There are more than 1,700 precincts in Iowa, and practically all require multiple workers for each election. 

Tags: 
Voting
news

Related Content

Des Moines Woman Says She Voted Twice For Trump Because "The Polls Are Rigged"

By Oct 28, 2016
Flickr / Joe Hall

A Des Moines woman has been charged with Election Misconduct, a Class D felony, after allegedly voting twice for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. Terri Rote says she was afraid her first ballot for Trump would be changed to a vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"I wasn't planning on doing it twice, it was a spur of the moment," says Rote.* "The polls are rigged."

But Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says voter fraud in Iowa is very rare, which is evidence that Iowa’s election system is secure.

Constitutional Amendment Proposed To Restore Felon Voting Rights

By Oct 25, 2016
Sarah Boden/IPR

A new group is advocating for legislation to restore the voting rights of Iowa felons. The Coalition for Fair Restoration of Voting Rights comprises 17 groups, including the ACLU of Iowa, and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.

The long-term goal is a constitutional amendment that ends felony disenfranchisement from the ballot box. But the coalition is also proposing legislation for the next session that allows people with less serious felonies to vote.