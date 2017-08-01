Related Program: 
Iowan "Miss Kittie" the Oldest Female BMX Cyclist in The US

By & 58 minutes ago
  • Photo couresty of Kittie Weston-Knauer

Kittie Weston-Knauer is not your typical retiree. At the age of 67, she's the oldest female BMX athlete in the country.

She started racing after her son got into BMX. When given the choice to sit around and do nothing or compete, she says she will always choose to race and will continue with the sport for as long as she can. 

"I have always been competitive," she laughs. "Look, I grew up with five brothers."

During this Talk of Iowa interview, Weston-Knauer talks with host Charity Nebbe about the sport, the growth of women's divisions, and what is next for her. She remembers how few women were competing when she started racing 40 years ago. 

"Well, in my class, which was 41-45, there was one other woman, and she raced because her son was racing. So, we had to race with the men because there was no women's class. As I continued to do this, women said, I would love to do this, but I don't want to race against the guys."

