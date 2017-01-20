Iowa Women's March Expected To Draw Up To 10,000

As many as 10,000 are expected to attend the Iowa Women’s March on Saturday. The Des Moines demonstration is one of dozens taking place across the country, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

"The whole point of this is to bring people together of all genders and backgrounds, so we can stand together in social justice and human rights issues that deeply impact all of us," says Sandy Mostaert, the state representative for the Iowa Chapter of the Women’s March. "Women’s rights are human rights."

Mostaert says while the Trump's election might have been "the straw that broke the camel’s back," the Women’s March isn’t about protesting the new president. The aim is to create a movement from the grass roots level that defends the rights of marginalized individuals.

"This is about advocating and creating courage," she says.

Though called “Women’s March,” people of all genders are invited to the rally. Participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes and warm clothing.