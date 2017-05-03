Iowa Legislator Announces Run for U.S. House in 1st District

A Democratic state representative says she intends to run for Congress in 2018 to represent northeast Iowa.

Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque is hoping to challenge Republican Rep. Rod Blum in the race for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

Finkenauer says she wants to focus on policies that support working families and raise wages in Iowa.

"It’s a lot of working on those wages and making sure that it’s a place again where you can work hard, you can play by the rules, and you can get ahead--like the Iowa that I grew up in," she says. "It’s slipping away, so that’s something we have to work on."

Finkenauer is 28 years old and is in her second term in the Iowa House. She’s emphasizing her working-class family and her opposition of new Iowa laws regarding the minimum wage, collective bargaining and workers' compensation.

Political analysts say midterm elections are generally bad for an incumbent president’s political party.