Iowa Legislator Announces Run for U.S. House in 1st District

By 1 hour ago
  • abby finkenauer
    Abby Finkenauer speaks at an event in Cedar Rapids after announcing her run for Congress on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
    Katarina Sostaric / IPR

A Democratic state representative says she intends to run for Congress in 2018 to represent northeast Iowa.

Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque is hoping to challenge Republican Rep. Rod Blum in the race for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

Finkenauer says she wants to focus on policies that support working families and raise wages in Iowa.

"It’s a lot of working on those wages and making sure that it’s a place again where you can work hard, you can play by the rules, and you can get ahead--like the Iowa that I grew up in," she says. "It’s slipping away, so that’s something we have to work on."

Finkenauer is 28 years old and is in her second term in the Iowa House. She’s emphasizing her working-class family and her opposition of new Iowa laws regarding the minimum wage, collective bargaining and workers' compensation.

Political analysts say midterm elections are generally bad for an incumbent president’s political party.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
Politics
Rod Blum
U.S. Congress

Related Content

Iowans In Record Number Get "Ready to Run"

By Apr 25, 2017
Amy Mayer/IPR

For 10 years a program from Iowa State University has helped prepare first-time candidates to run for political office. It’s held during odd years and this year’s program has attracted a record number of participants.

Three day-long programs in Ames are offering tips and tools for running a campaign and getting elected, from fundraising and campaign finance rules to communication strategies and social media.

Republican Rod Blum Faces Tough Balancing Act In Swing District

By Apr 19, 2017
Clay Masters / Iowa Public Radio

Many members of Congress are at home right now and are getting an earful from constituents about President Trump. One member with a difficult balancing act is Iowa Republican Rod Blum

He’s a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus but he represents a swing district.