Iowa Analysts Offer Insight on Donald Trump's News Conference & What's to Come

Listen to Politics Day 1/11/17 - River to River

In his first news conference since the 2016 election, President-elect Donald Trump reacted to uncorroborated allegations of the Russians having compromising information about his personal life and finances. He also offered plans to deal with potential business conflicts of interests, the future of the Affordable Care Act, and his view of U.S. intelligence agencies.

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa, Tim Hagle of the University of Iowa, and rhetoric expert Ben Crosby of Iowa State University. In addition to discussing the implications of Trump's comments in the news conference, they also talk about President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago.