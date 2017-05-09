Injunction Extended, Further Suspending New Mandate For Three-Day Waiting Period Before Abortion

The Iowa Supreme Court has extended a temporary injunction that suspends part of a new law that mandates a three-day waiting period before an abortion.

When Planned Parenthood and the ACLU first asked for the injunction last week, they argued that the Iowa Department of Public Health had not yet developed certain materials which the new law mandates women be provided before having an abortion. The information includes content on adoption and risk factors associated with abortion.

In the high court’s order, Chief Justice Mark Cady explains the injunction was extended because these materials still don’t seem to exist yet. Cady then directed the case to return to the Polk County District Court.

The injunction will remain in effect until ten days after the district court enters an order. However, whoever loses at the district court level will likely appeal back to the Supreme Court.