River to River

The Inaugural Address: Mad Libs Style

River to River
  The Pints and Politics crew - (from left) Ben Kieffer, Todd Dorman, James Lynch, Lynda Waddington, and Jennifer Hemmingsen
    Emily Woodbury

The night before President Donald Trump's inauguration, Iowans gathered in Cedar Rapids for another round of "Pints and Politics." At the end of the show, panelists: Gazette columnists Lynda Waddington, Todd Dorman, and Gazette political reporter James Lynch, each geared up for inauguration day by reciting their own Mad Libs inauguration speeches.

(Remember Mad Libs?  It’s the word game where one player prompts others for a list of words to substitute for blanks in a story, before reading the – often comical or nonsensical – story aloud.)

"My fellow Americans, today is a zippy day..." says Waddington, reading off the Mad Libs speech she wrote by submitting random nouns and adjectives.

Waddington was eventually overtaken with laughter, leaving Dorman to finish off her address.

"I vow to be housebroken in my efforts as your bigly leader, in order to bring this country back to where it needs to be. I have every intention of making America drunken again."

Listen to their full speeches above, and tune in to the legislative portion of this month's Pints and Politics on River to River, Monday 1/23 at 12:30pm on Iowa Public Radio.

Interested in coming to the next Pints and Politics event? It will be held at The Mill in Iowa City on Thursday, February 23. Click here to find more information and to buy tickets.

