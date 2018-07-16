Related Program: 
How to Keep Your Garden Rose-y This Summer

By & Lucy McGehee 30 seconds ago
  • Kikuo Teranishi / Wikimedia Commons


Roses have found their way into our hearts and into our gardens. Whatever beautiful species of rose brings color to your garden, Aaron Steil, assistant director of Reiman Gardens, and Richard Jauron of ISU Extension discuss how to get the most out of your roses.

“This year is going to be a little rough for disease issues with roses,” said Steil. “It has been warm. It has been wet, which is the perfect situation for two major diseases that hit roses: black spot and powdery mildew.”

Steil suggests mulching, removing dead flowers, (known as deadheading,) and a good fall clean up to help keep roses healthy.

Later in the hour, listeners ask questions about their own gardens. Charity Nebbe hosts horticulture day on Talk of Iowa, every Friday during the growing season.

 

