River to River

How the House GOP Healthcare Proposal Could Impact Iowans

By & 12 minutes ago
  • Stanford EdTech / Flickr

Yesterday House Republicans, with the help of all three of Iowa GOP members (Rep. Rod Blum, Rep. David Young, and Rep. Steve King), passed a bill to repeal-and-replace the Affordable Care Act.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Pete Damiano, Director of the Public Policy Center and the Health Policy Research Program at the University of Iowa, about what the new healthcare proposal might mean for Iowans.

Also this hour, Ben talks with Erin Jordan of The Cedar Rapids Gazette, who’s been covering a high profile employment discrimination case at the University of Iowa; IPR’s Sarah Boden discusses Planned Parenthood’s move to try and stop new Iowa abortion restrictions; IPR’s Dean Borg introduces Mike Richards, the new president of The Iowa Board of Regents; and UNI's Chris Larimer and his student Sarah Hofmeyer talk about what a new county map says about changes in partisanship in the state.

River to River
News Buzz

