Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Home Improvement Day: What We Love About Our Homes

By 40 minutes ago
  • Bill McAnally and his canine companion "George"
    Bill McAnally and his canine companion "George"
    Charity Nebbe

Not every home improvement project turns out the way you imagined, but every once in a while you can make a change that accomplishes exactly what you want and becomes one of your favorite things.   This hour on Talk of Iowa, it's our monthly program with home improvement expert Bill McAnally of Fort Dodge.  Bill spends some time reminiscing this Valentine's Day about some of the projects that he's still proud of and our listeners tell us some of the things they most love about their homes.

One bit of advice from Bill today: Don't be afraid to walk (or crawl) through your attic or crawl space, because you might be surprised to discover what's up there (maybe a gap where heat is escaping?).  And again this time, all of us at the Iowa Public Radio studio were impressed with Bill's rescue German Shepherd, "George," who sat patiently and quietly in the studio for the entire hour!  His reward: Lots of petting and scritching from big admirers like IPR's Emily Woodbury, Dennis Reese, Ben Kieffer and of course animal-lover Charity herself!

Tags: 
Home Improvement

Related Content

How to Speak Contractor

By Nov 22, 2016
U.S. Army photo/Patrick Bloodgood

To many homeowners, the feeling of not knowing what you're talking about when dealing with a contractor is all too familiar.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with home improvement expert Bill McAnally to decode the language of contractors. One thing to keep in mind, McAnally says, is that as the home owner, you are in control of the encounter.

Home Improvement Day: Best Practices for Air Quality in the Home

By Jun 2, 2016
HomeSpot HQ / Flickr

There are many possible problems with indoor air quality, and the beginning of summer is a great time to tackle them.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about indoor air quality and how to identify and fix problems, along with other benefits to improving air quality.