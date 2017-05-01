Helicopter Towing Sensor Over Cedar Rapids to Map Groundwater Supply

By 43 minutes ago
  • groundwater sensor
    A helicopter will tow this sensor about 100 feet above Cedar Rapids to map the Cedar River aquifer.
    Katarina Sostaric / IPR

A helicopter towing a large sensor will fly low over Cedar Rapids this week as part of the U.S. Geological Survey’s effort to map the city’s groundwater supply.

The City of Cedar Rapids can use that information to plan for changes in the Cedar River aquifer and make more informed decisions about water resource development.

Cedar Rapids Utilities Engineering Manager Bruce Jacobs says declining water levels in wells during the 2012 drought led to this effort to better understand the aquifer.

"That surprised us a little bit because there was still plenty of water running down the river, but the sand and gravel formations underneath the river were going dry on us," Jacobs says. "And the old model didn’t predict that."

Jacobs adds the city will use the new model to evaluate where future wells could go and to understand how the existing wells are functioning.  

USGS hydrologist Greg Delzer says the study will help the city assess the long-term sustainability of its water supply. 

"That helps communities expand," says Delzer. "It helps bring in businesses--if they say 'I need X amount of water, can we have it, and if so, will it be reliable?'—that’s one of the biggest reasons this technology helps cities like the city of Cedar Rapids." 

Delzer says data from the airborne sensor will help the city make well-informed water management decisions for many years to come.

Tags: 
news
drought

Related Content

Groundwater Is Drying Up Fast Under Western States, Study Finds

By editor Jul 31, 2014

Copyright 2014 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Another battle is brewing over water in the West that could put farmers against city and suburb dwellers.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NASA Satellites Show World's Thirst For Groundwater

By Jun 17, 2015

New data from NASA's GRACE satellites show that many of the world's biggest aquifers are being sucked dry at a rate far greater than they are being replenished. Although scientists don't know how much water is left, they hope their findings will serve as a "red flag" for regions that may be overusing water.

High Plains Aquifer Continues Decline

By Jan 6, 2015
Eric Durban/Harvest Public Media file photo

The High Plains Aquifer lost enough water over a recent two-year period to cover the entire state of Iowa in a foot of water.