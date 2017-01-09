Hear the Surf Zombies' Studio One live set

  • The Surf Zombies in the Basement of the Des Moines Social Club, live on IPR's Studio One Tracks.
IPR's Studio One Underground series for 2017 has begun! On Thursday the 5th, we returned to the Des Moines Social Club for our monthly live broadcast, with our guests the Surf Zombies performing two terrific sets. While we were at it, we talked about the band's recent honors bestowed upon them by the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and an Iowa brewery. And as if all that weren't enough, the Surf Zombies were kind enough to help jump-start the IPR van at the end of an especially cold January night!

Listen to both of the Surf Zombies' sets below, and be sure to join us in February as we welcome Max Wellman to Studio One Underground!

Related Content

Hear Liz Moen's Studio One Live Sets

Singer-songwriter Liz Moen played two generous sets for Studio One Tracks on Sept. 1.  We were broadcasting live from the Des Moines Social Club, and the audience was treated to Moen's impressive voice and solid guitar playing.  As a songwriter, she draws on her experiences living and working in Iowa City to inform many of her songs.  In addition to songs from her self-titled debut release, Moen also played some new songs she's written, plus some well-chosen covers.  

Enjoy these sets from Liz Moen!

Hear Amasa Hines' Studio One Live Set

The Little Rock, Arkansas band Amasa Hines, a hit at the 80/35 Festival this past July, returned to Iowa Oct. 1 for a performance broadcast on Studio One Tracks.  They played two sets on the Kum & Go Theatre stage of the Des Moines Social Club.  Fusing their diverse influences into a musical blend they call "Psychedelic Afro-Futurism," Amasa Hines demonstrated their musical approach to a rapt audience in the theatre.  Their sets included songs from the band's debut album All The World There Is, with musical exploration a key component in their sound.