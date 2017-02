The Studio One Underground Series continued on Feb. 2, with a live broadcast of The Max Wellman Quintet from The Basement venue of The Des Moines Social Club. Wellman sang a variety of classics from the Great American Songbook, accompanied by Damani Phillips, Benjamin Oliver Poppen, Steve Charlson and Ron Roberts. Max Wellman was in fine form, backed by this group of skilled jazz musicians for two sets.

