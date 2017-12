The Des Moines (with roots in the Cedar Valley) band Hazer returned to IPR's Cedar Falls studios for a live set on Nov. 8. The band demonstrated their affinity for catchy guitar riffs and straight ahead rock music, performing all of the songs from their new album There's No Going Back, in sequence. To finish the set, Hazer played a brand new song.

You can hear the entire live set from Hazer, right here!