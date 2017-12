The Fuss returned to Iowa Public Radio for their third live performance of 2017, on Nov. 2. The venue this time was The Basement venue of the Des Moines Social Club, for a Studio One Underground live broadcast. The band was excited to play for their hometown fans, and the audience was pumped for both of their sets. The Fuss played songs from their 2017 full-length album, plus selections both older and newer.

Enjoy these two sets from The Fuss!

Listen to The Fuss' first Studio One Underground set here.