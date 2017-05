Listen to Pieta Brown's live performance on IPR's Studio One Underground, featuring Bo Ramsey on guitar.

Listen to Bo Ramsey's solo set on Studio One Underground here.

On April 6, Bo Ramsey and Pieta Brown each played a live set for IPR's Studio One Underground series, at the Basement venue of the Des Moines Social Club. It was a great night of music from these celebrated Iowa musicians, with Bo Ramsey drawing upon his deep catalog of songs for his set, and Pieta Brown (accompanied by Ramsey) showcasing her new album Postcards along with older favorites.

Enjoy both sets!