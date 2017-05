Listen to Adam Bruce and April Lynn perform live on IPR's Studio One Underground here.

Des Moines-based Prairie Soul singer, songwriter and guitarist Adam Bruce played two sets of his compelling original songs on May 4, at the Basement venue of the Des Moines Social Club. Adam Bruce was accompanied by his wife April Lynn, and the duo demonstrated some beautiful vocal harmonies. The show was broadcast live as part of the Studio One Underground series.

You can listen to both sets right here!