Grassley Plans To Vote "Yes" On Motion To Proceed

By 45 minutes ago
  • AMY MAYER/IPR FILE PHOTO

Sen. Chuck Grassley says he plans to vote “Yes” on a motion to proceed with debate on a bill that repeals the Affordable Care Act. If it passes, this vote won’t repeal Obamacare, but it is a key procedural step towards what has been the goal of Republican senators for the past seven years.

Grassley says voting to proceed allows for a more inclusive process.

"Instead of having just 52 Republicans talk about it, and 48 Democrats voting against the motion to proceed and not talking to Republicans at all, it gets all 100 senators involved in the discussion that will go on for four or five days, and any amendments, Republican or Democrat can be brought up," he says.

There are actually 46 Democratic senators and two independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Earlier this year a group of GOP senators crafted an Obamacare repeal bill in private. Grassley defended his party’s leadership, which was criticized for being overly secretive for not showing the bill to both Democrats and many members of the Republican caucus. 

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act/Obamacare
news

Related Content

Ernst Holds Town Hall In Harlan

By Jul 10, 2017
Sarah Boden / Iowa Public Radio

Sen. Joni Ernst held a town hall meeting in Harlan before heading back to Washington from the July 4 recess. Most of the questions she fielded focused on the Senate Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said if the slim Republican majority can’t come together, a bipartisan solution might be next. Some of the town hall's attendees favored compromise.

But while speaking with reporters, Ernst didn’t seem receptive to that idea quite yet.

Grassley Says Cruz Healthcare Amendment May Be "Subterfuge"

By Jul 5, 2017
Flickr / William Patrick Butler

Sen. Chuck Grassley says he probably won’t support an amendment by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill.  Cruz proposes allowing insurance companies to sell two types of healthcare policies, one that is compliant with the Affordable Care Act and one that is not.

Grassley says he’s concerned how Cruz's amendment might affect people with pre-existing conditions. 

Next Year, Iowans May Be Unable To Purchase Individual Insurance Policies Under Affordable Care Act

By May 3, 2017
FLICKR / JENNIFER MORROW

People in 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties may have no options in 2018 for buying individual healthcare polices on the state's insurance exchange that was created under the Affordable Care Act. 

Currently nearly 48,000 people have insurance through Iowa's ACA exchange. But recently two of the three insurers providing individual plans announced they were leaving the Iowa market next year.

That left Minnesota-based Medica to be the exchange's likely sole participant. Now Medica is saying that it too may be leaving the state.