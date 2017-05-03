Governor-in-Waiting Kim Reynolds on Picking her Successor and "Historic Legislative Session"

If Governor Terry Branstad is confirmed as the US Ambassador to China that will make Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds the next Governor. Attorney General Tom Miller issued an opinion this week concluding Reynolds should not appoint a new lieutenant governor when she assumes the state’s highest job. Reynolds is disappointed with the Attorney General contradicting his informal opinion he made last year. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters sat down with Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds in her capitol office Tuesday to discuss this matter, the last legislative session as well as how she might govern differently than Branstad.