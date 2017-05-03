Governor-in-Waiting Kim Reynolds on Picking her Successor and "Historic Legislative Session"

By 23 minutes ago
  • Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds in her formal capitol office 5/2/2017.
    Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds in her formal capitol office 5/2/2017.
    John Pemble / IPR

If Governor Terry Branstad is confirmed as the US Ambassador to China that will make Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds the next Governor. Attorney General Tom Miller issued an opinion this week concluding Reynolds should not appoint a new lieutenant governor when she assumes the state’s highest job. Reynolds is disappointed with the Attorney General contradicting his informal opinion he made last year. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters sat down with Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds in her capitol office Tuesday to discuss this matter, the last legislative session as well as how she might govern differently than Branstad.

Tags: 
news
Kim Reynolds
Terry Branstad

Related Content

Attorney General Concludes Reynolds Can’t Appoint Lt. Gov.; Republicans Cry Foul

By May 1, 2017
John Pemble/IPR file photo

In a surprise formal opinion issued today, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller concluded that Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds should not appoint a new lieutenant governor when she assumes the state’s highest office.   

The opinion contradicts an informal opinion from Miller last year.   

Republicans are sharply critical of the new advice.

In December, Miller’s office said it had researched Iowa law and consulted with the governor’s office.

Governor Implies It’s Sexist to Criticize Reynolds Transition Fund

By Apr 24, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

In a heated exchange with reporters, Governor Branstad today defended GOP lawmakers for approving $150,000 in transition expenses for Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds as she assumes the governorship.      

Democrats called the appropriation extravagant in a year when budgets are being cut across state government.    

But Branstad compared the fund to past transition appropriations.

“The same Democrats when they controlled everything, gave $170,000 for [Gov. Chet] Culver's transition,” Branstad said.

His voice rising higher, Branstad implied that sexism was involved.

Republicans Appropriate Funds for Kim Reynolds Transition

By Apr 19, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

A last minute Republican-sponsored budget bill introduced this week at the statehouse should ensure that Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds has the resources she needs to take over as governor.  

Reynolds will assume the office when Governor  Branstad leaves to become U.S. Ambassador to China.    

At the request of the Branstad/Reynolds administration, the bill appropriates $150,000 for transition expenses.    

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Charles Schneider (R-West Des Moines) says with so many budgets getting cut this year, the request was carefully considered:

Senate Democrat: Let Us Confirm Next Lieutenant Governor

By Jan 11, 2017
Joyce Russell/IPR

As Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to succeed Governor Branstad in the state’s highest office, a Democratic state senator wants a say in who becomes the next lieutenant governor.   

Sen. Tony Bisignano (D-Des Moines) has filed a bill to require House and Senate confirmation for anyone becoming lieutenant governor without having been voted into office.   

The bill would require a simple majority vote, so Bisignano says Republicans could easily confirm Reynolds’s choice.

Branstad and Reynolds Promise Smooth Transition

By Dec 12, 2016
Joyce Russell/IPR

Governor Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday described what they expect to be a smooth transition of power, once the governor is confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to China. 

Branstad says he will resign his current job as soon as the U.S. Senate confirms his ambassadorship. 

Once Reynolds becomes governor, she won’t have to start over filling out boards and commissions. 