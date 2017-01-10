Gov. Branstad's Condition of the State Address & Goals for the 2017 Session

Listen to Gov. Terry Branstad's full address + analysis from Joyce Russell and Chris Larimer

In what may be his final Condition of the State address of his career, Governor Terry Branstad urged lawmakers to prioritize K-12 funding, road safety, and water-quality.

He also signaled support for changes to the state’s collective bargaining laws and called for 2017 to be a “Year of Manufacturing” in Iowa.

Today's Talk of Iowa features the governor's entire address, as well as analysis from Iowa Public Radio statehouse correspondent Joyce Russell and political analyst Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa.