Related Program: 
River to River

The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa

By & 58 minutes ago
  • Vietnam War 1972 - Central Highlands - Siege of Kontum - Montagnard refugees and United States helicopter evacuation
    Vietnam War 1972 - Central Highlands - Siege of Kontum - Montagnard refugees and United States helicopter evacuation
    manhhai

After the US withdrew from the Vietnam War, its Indochinese allies were left facing torture, death, and imprisonment from the ruling communist regime. The Tai Dam, an ethnic group from northern Vietnam, petitioned the U.S. for sanctuary.

In 1975, Iowa Governor Robert Ray created an agency to relocate the group. During this hour of River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Matthew Walsh, a professor of history at Des Moines Area Community College about his new book The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa.

Som Baccam, who was a young refugee at the time also describes her experience. She had come to Iowa at age 11. She says in refugee camps there were films depicting Hollywood and California beaches.

“Coming to Des Moines, Iowa on October 27th 1975, it was kind of a cold, rainy day, and I stepped out and I said ‘uh-oh, I don’t think we’re in America,’” she says. But Baccam was also excited about opportunities in the U.S.  

In the first half of the program, Former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia, Kenneth Quinn joins the conversation.

Tags: 
River to River
refugees
Vietnam War

Related Content

Resettling in Iowa: Helping Refugees Get On Their Feet

By & & Chelsea Hoye Jan 19, 2017
Steve Evans/Wikimedia Commons

Around 1,000 refugees resettled in Iowa in 2016. Most of them arrive in the state with nothing to their name and have three months of support to learn a new language, get a job and find a place to live. During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with representatives from organizations that help refugees get settled and work with them after other services to help them expire. 

Global Greens, a project of Lutheran Services in Iowa, is helping refugees find land to farm, and is helping people to learn the business of farming. 