Good Apples: Behind Every Bite: Susan Futrell Never Tires of Thinking About Apples

Charity Nebbe speaks to Iowa City author and apple expert Susan Futrell.

Many Native Americans felt that Johnny Appleseed (a.k.a. John Chapman) had been "touched by the Great Spirit." Iowa City author and apple expert Susan Futrell has other similar good thoughts about the 19th century itinerant preacher, among them that Appleseed didn't plant apples along his routes just so people could enjoy (alcoholic) cider. She says apples were important for other reasons also, such as making vinegar.

This hour, Futrell, who works for the non-profit "Red Tomato" (not "Red Apple") tells host Charity Nebbe why she has had a lifelong interest in the fruit, which started when she was little with many hours spent in an old orchard adjacent to where she grew up in Ames: "Nothing beats the taste of an apple just pulled off the tree," she told us. She says growing apples for a living, however, is a complicated and risky business.

At one point in her life, Futrell says she bid on, and lost, an Iowa apple orchard that was for sale. But she never gave up her wish for an orchard and says it encouraged her to write a book on what it takes to make a living growing fruit. The result is the newly published "Good Apples: Behind Every Bite" (Univ. of Iowa Press).

You'll learn a lot about apples if you listen to the program, such as: North America was pretty much limited to crab apples when immigrants first arrived. But many of those who settled here immediately began planting lots of seeds, greatly increasing our new country's apple diversity. Also some residents later destroyed the orchards of Native Americans in order to displace them from their land. And as far as staking a claim to a parcel of land? Planting 200 apple trees would complete the process.