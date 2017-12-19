Related Program: 
River to River

Getting Enough Sleep?

By & 1 hour ago
  • A sleeping dog lying. Let it.
    A sleeping dog lying. Let it.
    qJake / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

The winter solstice happens this Thursday morning, which means that each day this week has the least amount of sunshine per day. In Iowa, that means anywhere from just under nine hours of daylight to about nine hours 15 minutes depending on where you are located.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by neurologist Dr. Eric Dyken of the University of Iowa Sleep Disorders Center to discuss the latest in sleep news and research. There is a new study finding that our personal sleep requirements may be affected by our genes.

They discuss how a synthetic version of purified THC—the active substance found in marijuana—could be effective for treating sleep apnea. 

To dramatically simplify the results, Dyken says, "It will allow you to stabilize your respiratory pattern generation—you will continue to generate normal breathing, and it increases activation of your upper airway musculature."

They also discuss what's being called the "world’s first sleep robot."

Tags: 
River to River
health

Related Content

A Look at the History and Science Behind Acupuncture

By & 19 hours ago
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medical treatment that's been around for thousands of years.  It has become more mainstream over the course of the last twenty years, and in this hour on Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Deb van Latenstein who is a licensed acupuncturist at the Acupuncture Wellness Center and Allergy Clinic of Iowa in Des Moines. She says acupuncture isn't magic, and it's easiest to understand if you think about the body about a piece of meat. 

Get Better Sleep

By & Oct 24, 2017
Andrew Roberts / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode

A seven-year-old Kentucky boy recently slept for eleven days straight. This hour, hear about the medical mystery that has doctors baffled. On this River to River program, host Ben Kieffer talk with sleep expert and neurologist Dr. Eric Dyken of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics about the boy's dangerous slumber. 

Dyken says there is limited information about this case, and he does not have the medical records that would allow him to know more.  But he compares this with a case he did see in Iowa which was a case of viral encephalopathy.