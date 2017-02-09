Related Program: 
Georges Niang on Being an NBA Rookie

Iowa State Basketball star Georges Niang was drafted to move to Indiana at the end of last season play for the Pacers. He's been active on their roster and their feeder team's roster, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He's keeping a diary of his travels and time in the NBA, giving fans a sneak peak behind the curtain. 

"Great things come to people who work hard. That's what I feel like I've done," says Niang. "There's so much to learn in the NBA game. I wanted to come in and be a sponge and really show them that I'm willing to come here and work hard and be a professional. People forget, but this is your job now. People get up and go to work. This is my work." 

During this Talk of Iowa interview, he talks with host Charity Nebbe. 

