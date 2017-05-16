GEICO Planning to Leave Coralville for a New Office Building in North Liberty

The auto insurance company GEICO is planning to move its Midwest regional office from Coralville to a new building going up in North Liberty. This is another piece of development news for one of Iowa’s fastest growing towns.

GEICO has been in Coralville since 1997. By April of next year, the auto insurer will be in a 50,000-square-foot office building just east of I-380 in North Liberty. That town’s mayor, Terry Donahue, says GEICO was looking to expand.

“We’ve been told there’s potential growth over and above what GEICO currently has in Coralville, certainly as far as building is concerned,” he says.

GEICO currently employs around 450 in Coralville. Donahue sees the move to North Liberty as a good fit.

“It shows that both of us are looking for a long-term relationship, not only in the community, but the entire area,” he says.

Donahue says the GEICO construction project could lead to further development in North Liberty. The town has grown from around 11,000 ten years ago to more than 18,000 today. Liberty High School will open in the fall as part of the Iowa City School District.